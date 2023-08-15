Emergency services received reports of a fire on Nash Mead in the Queensway Industrial Estate at approximately 7.48pm, on Monday, August 14, with smoke visible as far away as Caerleon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue group manager Mike Evans said initial crews faced a "significant fire" with six fire appliances, three water bowsers and two aerial ladders involved in the emergency response.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by around midnight and received a stop message at approximately 12.41am, Tuesday, August 15.

The building, which belongs to commercial and private vehicle repair company BP Rolls, was used as an accident and repair centre, across the road from the main reception unit. No members of staff were injured by the fire.

Firefighters inspected the accident and repair centre this morning (Image: Sam Portillo)

BP Rolls says it employs over 100 people in Newport and Andover in Hampshire.

A company spokesperson told the Argus: “We’d just like to thank the fire brigade for everything they did last night.”

Simon Evans, 58, says he was sitting in his truck on the industrial estate when he called the fire service last night.

“I honestly thought it was the sunset, but obviously it was the flames,” said Mr Evans.

'I honestly thought it was the sunset' (Image: Sam Portillo)

Emergency crews closed off access at the bottom of Meadow Road and Glan Llyn Roundabout.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At approximately 7.48pm on Monday, August 14, 2023, we received reports of a commercial fire on Nash Mead in Newport.

"Multiple crews from across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"The fire was managed by using specialist equipment including a water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

"A stop message was received at approximately 12.41am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.”

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday (August 14), at approximately 8.19pm, to reports of a fire at Queensway industrial estate, Newport.

“We sent three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and two rapid response vehicles to the scene but were not required.”

Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.