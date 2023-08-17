Anthony Banner, of West Hill, Tredegar, appeared before Judge Shomon Khan at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, August 15.

He had been found guilty of burglary with intent to cause greivous bodily harm and also for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was cleared of a charge of rape.

The court heard that Banner had "extensive previous convictions".

In late 2022, Banner attempted to gain access to his victim's house.

"You repeatedly bang on the door and shout at your victim," Mr Khan said. "You use a trolley as a weapon to force your way in. All the while the victim is screaming.

"She thought she was safe, but didn’t realise how determined you were."

The incident was described as "very disturbing and distressing".

The court heard how Banner "punched her and hit her all over".

The victim was left with black eyes.

"You hit her with a hammer and pointed a knife at her," Mr Khan said.

"You told her 'I’ll ****ing kill you'.

"It was not sophisticated, but prolonged and determined.

"It would have been terrifying for her. She is clearly vulnerable."

Julia Cox, representing Banner, said her client had been making "some progress" while in custody.

She also pointed to potential reasons for his offending.

"He has mentioned his childhood trauma which would have affected his development," Ms Cox said.

"This has led to inappropriate coping mechanisms such as drug use.

"He suffers from depression and likely ADHD. He is also a likely sufferer of PTSD."

She said the incident was the result of "a sad set of circumstances" and that the defendant now faced "a degree of institutionalisation".

Mr Khan told Banner that his good behaviour and politeness in court was "undermined by your awful record".

"I do have sympathy for your traumatic childhood," he noted.

Banner was sentenced to six years in prison for the offence of burglary with intent to cause GBH.

He was sentenced to a concurrent sentence of two years for the ABH charge.

The total sentence was increased to eight years by Mr Khan, after taking dangerousness into account.

A restraining order will also be imposed for a period of ten years.

“There is a significant risk of further offences, particularly domestic abuse,” Mr Khan said.

Banner will also have to pay a surcharge of £228.