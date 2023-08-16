According to a "cash services assessment" roundup by Link, a total of 41 bank branches are set to close before the end of the month with some closures leaving areas of the UK without a branch.

There have been 31 closures already in August including 10 HSBC stores and 10 Natwest branches.

Of those still to close, Barclays has the most with 18 sites to shut their doors for good in August.

There are 41 bank branches still to close in the UK this month.

Bank branches closing across the UK in August 2023

According to List, these are the UK banks that have closed or are scheduled to close in August 2023:

Barclays

Barclays revealed earlier this year it was looking to close over 100 branches across the UK in 2023.

So far in August it has closed six branches in the UK and plans to close a further 18 before the end of the month.

All the Barclays Bank branches closing in August are:

17 High Street - Bognor Regis (CLOSED)

16 Murray Place - Stirling (CLOSED)

18 Queen Elizabeth II Square - Chelmsford (CLOSED)

90 Liverpool Road - Kidsgrove (CLOSED)

20/24 Upper Market Street - Eastleigh (CLOSED)

74 Front Street - Prudhoe (CLOSED)

1 Lower Northam Road, Hedge End - Southampton (August 17)

41 Market Place - Newark (August 17)

133 High Street - Dunfermline (August 18)

31 Market Place - Wokingham (August 18)

Westgate - Haltwhistle (August 18)

35 Frederick Street - Birmingham (August 18)

45 High Street - Biggleswade (August 18)

18 High Street - Burnham-on-Crouch (August 22)

29/30 High Street - Windsor (August 23)

14 Market Hill - Diss (August 23)

18 Stony Street - Frome (August 23)

30/32 Bridge Street - Worksop (August 24)

351/359 Soho Road - Birmingham (August 24)

118 High Street - Newcastle-under-Lyme (August 25)

27 Market Hill - Framlingham (August 25)

9 The Bulwark - Brecon (August 25)

59 Grove Street - Wilmslow (August 25)

32 High Street - Chalfont St Peter (August 31)

HSBC

Like Barclays, HSBC will also be closing more than 100 stores in the UK in 2023.

There will be 22 stores closing in August and they are:

11 Canford Lane - Westbury-On-Trym (CLOSED)

172 Upper Richmond Road - Putney England (CLOSED)

219 Stamford Street - Ashton-Under-Lyne (CLOSED)

5 Moor Street - Ormskirk (CLOSED)

46 The Square - Kenilworth (CLOSED)

18 High StreetReigate (CLOSED)

789 High Road - North Finchley (CLOSED)

2 Market Place - Cirencester (CLOSED)

6 Market Place - Henley-On-Thames (CLOSED)

17 Vale Street - Denbigh (CLOSED)

122 Finchley Road - Hampstead (August 15)

2 Market Place - Chippenham (August 15)

465 Bethnal Green Road - Bethnal Green (August 15)

173 High Street - Hornchurch (August 15)

15 Cornhill - Dorchester (August 22)

Queen Street - Morley (August 22)

2 Market Place - Wymondham (August 22)

38 Union Street - Ryde (August 22)

25 High Street - Windsor(August 22)

75 Llandennis Road - Rhyd-Y-PenauWales (August 29)

53 Nottingham Road - Eastwood (August 29)

48 High Street - Leighton Buzzard (August 29)

Natwest

There will be a total of 15 Natwest branches closing in August 2023.

The stores closing are:

25 Market Place - Blandford Forum (CLOSED)

5 Market Place - Wymondham (CLOSED)

82 King Street - Knutsford (CLOSED)

53 High Street - Runcorn (CLOSED)

80 High Street - Stony Stratford (CLOSED)

Unit 3, The Shopping Centre - Bournemouth (CLOSED)

13 High Street - Westbury on Trym (CLOSED)

12 Bradford Road - Brighouse (CLOSED)

Market Place & Bridge Street Corner - Fakenham (CLOSED)

St. Thomas Square - Ryde Isle of Wight (CLOSED)

104 Fore Street - Hertford (August 15)

8 -11 Pavillion Buildings - Brighton (August 16)

57 High Street - Christchurch (August 16)

156 Fleet Street - London (August 17)

292 Garstang Road - Fulwood (August 17)

Lloyds

Lloyds has the fewest number of closures amongst the major banks in the UK and will only close a further two sites between now and the end of August.

The Lloyds banks that have closed or are closing in August 2023 are:

140-144 London Road - Hazel Grove (CLOSED)

Thavies Inn House, 6 Holborn Circus - London (CLOSED)

39 Threadneedle Street - London (CLOSED)

18 Heol-y-Neuadd - Tumble (CLOSED)

60 Market Street - Eckington (CLOSED)

14-16 Union Road - New Mills (August 17)

23 Long Street - Wotton-Under-Edge (August 23)

Others

Halifax is set to close two stores before the end of August - one in Tadcaster (Bridge Street) and the other in Denton (Manchester Street).

While the Bank of Scotland (BoS) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) are set to close one each.

BoS will be closing its branch in Cults (North Deeside Road) while RBS is closing one in Johnston (Church Street).