Shaftesbury residents have made several attempts to flag speeding issues on Albany Street but a message from a council officer sent in July suggests Newport City Council will only consider schemes where injuries or casualties have already occured.

There have been no recorded casualties on Albany Street in recent years but speeding vehicles have smashed into parked cars, property walls and even a pet dog, according to local reports.

A number of pedestrians use the road, including pupils at Crindau Primary School, visitors to Shaftesbury Park and shoppers at the Sainsbury's supermarket, as well as cyclists.

Damaged cars on Albany St (Image: Sam Portillo)

The message from a council officer to an elected councillor, dated July 18, reads: “The volume of requests that the Council receives for speed management and traffic calming measures far outstrips the funding that is available to implement them, therefore difficult decisions have to be made.

“Consequently, the Council will only consider providing traffic calming to improve safety in areas where people are being injured as a consequence of excessive traffic speed, and where such measures will contribute towards the Council meeting the targets set out in the Road Safety Framework for Wales.”

The Road Safety Framework set out by the Welsh Government in 2013 aims for a continued reduction in the number of people killed and seriously injured on Welsh roads.

'Driving like maniacs'





In his tenth year on Albany Street, Peter Edwards, 68, says the speeding has never been worse.

“They’re driving like maniacs,” he said. “It’s crazy. You’ve got kids on motorbikes, no registration plates.

“If there’s no traffic, they come through flat out. I’d guess 50, 60 miles an hour.”

Peter Edwards (Image: Sam Portillo)

Shaftesbury Councillor Lauren James has made several attempts to improve speed compliance on the street, including appeals for speed cushions and a mobile enforcement van.

Emails from Gwent Police say there are already “extensive” traffic calming measures in place on Albany Street, citing the chicanes and speed indicator device.

Like most restricted roads in Wales, Albany Street will make the switch to 20mph on September 17.

Last month, Cllr James, MS Jayne Bryant, Gwent Police officials and a representative from Sainsbury's attended a public meeting about anti-social driving and heard that so-called boy racers treated the Shaftesbury streets “like a grand prix”.

Shaftesbury representatives attend public meeting about speeding (Image: Newsquest)

The Sainsbury’s car park became something of a hotspot for anti-social driving and the supermarket has responded by closing off access when the store is closed.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Customer and colleague safety is our highest priority. We are temporarily using barriers in our Newport car park when the store is closed and working closely with local authorities to address the ongoing issues.”

The Argus has approached Newport City Council for comment.