The Cwmbran singer is one of a number of performers who will be on stage at Music in the Park on in Pontnewydd Park on Saturday, September 2.

It's the second year running that the Friends of Pontnewydd Park have organised the event.

The line-up includes:

Russell Jones - who appeared on The X-Factor in 2017;

Delicious Dee;

Liv;

Gwent Accordion Club;

The Harmonize Choir.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Travis George. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Leanne Morgan, chair of the Friends of Pontnewydd Park, said: "It's going to be bigger and better this year.

"We've got hot food provided by Box'd Bar and Pizza who are catering the event and hopefully providing a bar too.

"It's our line up that is extra special!

"That lineup features Travis George, who was a finalist on BGT this year and is a local amazing talent.

"Russell Jones is also featuring, formerly showcased on The X-Factor.

Pontnewydd Park, Cwmbran, by Steve Roberts. (Image: Steve Roberts)

"We also have the Gwent Accordion Club which is a park favourite and really get the crowd going, and Delicious Dee, returning to us, loved by last year's crowd.

"We are really grateful to all of these artists who have agreed to come and be part of this for free."

Ms Morgan said this year's event is sponsored by Renewable Energy Systems, who will have a stand in the park with information about the proposed wind farm on Mynydd Maen.

She added: "Having event sponsorship has meant that we can make the experience even better for our community and remain true to our ethos of providing our events free, so everyone can enjoy an evening of entertainment and togetherness.

"We hope the weather will be kind and people will come to support us and our artists.

"Bring your chairs, solar lights and dancing feet!"

The event runs from 7pm to 10pm.

A bar and barbecue will serve drinks and food.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

The Friends of Pontnewydd Park are a group of volunteers who work together to improve the park to make it a welcoming place for visitors.