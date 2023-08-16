Ron and Pat Pike have known each other since infant school when Mrs Pike was in the same class as Mr Pike's brother.

They were married at Park Terrace Methodist Church, Pontypool, on August 16, 1952.

Mr and Mrs Pike on their wedding day, 1952. (Image: UGC)

The couple have three daughters, Karen, Jill and Linda; five grandchildren, Gemma, Amanda, Mica, Amy and Ben; and seven great-grandchildren, aged from three to 15, Morgan, Lucas, Zac, Sophia, Ella, Theo and Tilly.

Following service in the RAF, Mr Pike worked as a fireman on the railway before moving to ICI British Nylon Spinners, at Mamhilad, where he worked for 35 years, rising to the position of chargehand.

Mrs Pike took great pride in raising their three daughters then worked in a Pontypool florist.

Mr and Mrs Pike on their wedding day, 1952. (Image: Supplied)

The couple, who are both in their 90s, are longstanding members of St Cadoc's Church, Trevethin, and helped to redecorate the church interior several years ago.

They were keen swimmers and taught swimming including teaching children with disabilities to swim.

They are still active and enjoy gardening, reading and trips out to their favourite cafes.

Ron and Pat Pike

Mr and Mrs Pike’s Platinum anniversary party last year, with their three daughters

Mrs Pike feels a long and happy marriage is all about give and take with a good sense of humour.

Mr Pike said it is because he does what he's told!

Mr Pike's hobbies include art and painting and their house has many fine examples of his work.

Mr and Mrs Pike enjoying a coffee break at Willows Garden Centre, Usk, in summer 2023

Mrs Pike is a talented flower arranger and she has completed many displays in St Cadoc's Church.

The couple will be celebrating at home with their family and are looking forward to receiving a message from the King and Queen to add to the previous messages they have had from the Queen Elizabeth II.

From everyone at the Argus - happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Pike!