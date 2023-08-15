Images widely circulated on social media at the weekend appear to show a pair of protestors, clad in the famous orange t-shirts, sat in the middle of the road in Caerleon.

The pair appear at first glance to be members of the climate activist group Just Stop Oil, who have hit headlines nationally in recent months for their fight against the fossil fuel industry and its impact on the planet.

There have been high-profile actions taken at Wimbledon, the Crucible and even the Chelsea Flower Show.

Now, the fight has even reached Caerleon High Street.

On Saturday, August 12, at around 9pm, the pair were pictured sat in the road stopping traffic.

They were sat on a pedestrian crossing near Minstrels Sports Bar.

Caerleon has hit headlines in the past due to issues with pollution.

Placards held by the pair read "Just Stop Oil" as did their t-shirts.

However, the group say they are unaware of an official affiliation of the Caerleon Two with Just Stop Oil.

When asked if the Caerleon incident was one they'd planned, a spokesperson said: "I don't believe these folks are affiliated with Just Stop Oil.

"We're not aware of any planned demonstrations in the area, so it could be a copycat action or locals being dared by their mates, we've seen a few of those recently."