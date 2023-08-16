South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police attended the scene of a car fire in The Avenue, Sebastopol in the early hours of Friday, August 11.

One vehicle was found to be on fire - around half an hour later the blaze was put out.

Firefighters tackle car fire in The Avenue, Sebastopol (Image: Matt Hawkins)

No injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 2.55am on Friday, August 11, 2023, we received reports of a vehicle fire on The Avenue, Sebastopol.

“Crew from New Inn Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

“One vehicle was on fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 3.22am.”

The burning car in The Avenue, Sebastopol (Image: Matt Hawkins)

Matt Hawkins, a local, said he ‘ran out to see if anyone was hurt’ when he noticed the fire.

Mr Hawkins said: “I ran out to see if anyone was hurt, the car looked like it had been dumped and set alight.

“More than five police were going door to door asking if we had CCTV and there was one fire truck.”