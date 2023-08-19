The Victoria, which was until recently the Bailey, has undergone more than a year of refurbishment after being bought by new owners.

Dating back to the 1800s, The Bailey/Victoria has been run as a pub for nearly 200 years.

The new name alludes to the premises' former glory as the Victoria Hotel in the Victorian era.

The property was acquired in May 2022 by K M Group, spearheaded by local entrepreneur, Khan Lynch.

The pub has now reopened with "a new lease of life, offering a wide selection of carefully locally and regionally sourced foods, beers, spirits and wines and craft ales".

The pub employs a local team who, the owners say, are "passionate about delivering a memorable dining experience, in a refined, tasteful and upmarket environment".

What will the new Victoria pub in Abergavenny be like?





Grade II listed features have been preserved to provide a characterful location to enjoy food and drink.

A beer garden also permits enjoyment of sunny weather (when there is some) and al fresco dining.

"We offer a welcoming place for families, foodies and people of all ages," the Victoria team said.

Dogs are also welcome.

"Using only the best suppliers from the local area, local Welsh meat, and fresh farm produce, we pride ourselves on a traditional meet’s modern menu, thoughtfully created by our head chef," the Victoria team said.

"All our food is freshly prepared to order, in house, by our team of experienced chefs."