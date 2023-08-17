The 1st Newport Company Boys’ Brigade, founded in 1887, faced the prospect of starting the new school year without a home after Summerhill Baptist Church closed at the end of July.

Captain Liz Thomas confirmed at the start of the week that the group would be moving to Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church.

The new venue, opposite Beechwood Park, is a short drive or 15-minute walk from Summerhill Baptist Church, which had hosted the group for almost two decades.

“I would like to thank the whole community for the support you have shown us while we have been looking for a new home,” Cpt Thomas told the Argus.

“It's been quite overwhelming to see the response we've had. We are grateful for every suggestion and offer we have received.

The Boys' Brigade have found a new home. (Image: 1st Newport Company Boys' Brigade)

“Most of all we thank Beechwood Presbyterian Church and we are very excited to be back there for the next session.

“Hopefully this new chapter will bring along some new faces too. If you are interested in your son joining us, please get in touch.”

You can contact the Boys' Brigade at 1newportgwent@boys-brigade.org.uk.