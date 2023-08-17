THE oldest Boys' Brigade in Wales has found a new home - ten days after putting out a plea on Facebook.
The 1st Newport Company Boys’ Brigade, founded in 1887, faced the prospect of starting the new school year without a home after Summerhill Baptist Church closed at the end of July.
Captain Liz Thomas confirmed at the start of the week that the group would be moving to Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church.
The new venue, opposite Beechwood Park, is a short drive or 15-minute walk from Summerhill Baptist Church, which had hosted the group for almost two decades.
“I would like to thank the whole community for the support you have shown us while we have been looking for a new home,” Cpt Thomas told the Argus.
“It's been quite overwhelming to see the response we've had. We are grateful for every suggestion and offer we have received.
“Most of all we thank Beechwood Presbyterian Church and we are very excited to be back there for the next session.
“Hopefully this new chapter will bring along some new faces too. If you are interested in your son joining us, please get in touch.”
You can contact the Boys' Brigade at 1newportgwent@boys-brigade.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here