The panto is Beauty and the Beast and the auditions will take place at The Riverfront on Sunday, September 10 between 10am and 3pm with registration at 9.30am.

Beauty and the Beast will star a very talented cast featuring some familiar faces, like Newport favourite Richard Elis.

This high-quality, professional and family-friendly pantomime will be full of magic, glitz and laughs and will run from November 29, 2023, to January 6, 2024. It will also feature three teams of children in fun singing and dancing routines, who will be selected through these auditions.

The Riverfront is looking for 18 children and young people to make up three young companies of six who will perform on alternate days of the pantomime’s run.

The Riverfront is keen to see children’s ‘personality’ as well as their dancing and acting skills. It is important that all auditionees are confident across both areas – dancing and acting.

The audition will include the young people learning a short dance routine, singing as a group. They may be asked to recite a very short poem or joke of their choice.

All talented youngsters are welcome, whether they go to drama school, study drama or dance in school or are looking to tread the boards for the first time.

The auditions are open to children and young people who live in the boroughs of Newport, Cardiff and Torfaen only.

The minimum age is nine years on the first day of rehearsal (November 13, 2023) and the maximum age is 15 years and 11 months on the last day of the run (January 6, 2024).

A list of performances and rehearsal commitments will be available on the day.

It is essential that selected children must be able to commit to the full period of the pantomime, which will include a small number of term time dates as well as some weekend performances.

For more information on auditions, contact The Riverfront Box Office on 01633 656757.