The Myfanwy Haycock Poetry Trail in Pontypool Park was launched at the end of July.

But now, just weeks later, vandals have struck, with two markers damaged.

Jenni Crane, a Pontypool-born broadcaster who played a significant role in setting up the trail said: “I was devastated.

"I was so upset because every specific spot has been pitched for the people of Pontypool to bring our culture, regeneration, and mental health back to the town.

"So for me, it was really, really frustrating.”

This marks the second time that the trail logo has been removed from the markers in a matter of weeks. Ms Crane said she has placed on order for more markers - but this would cost around £100.

A group of eight volunteers has been formed to look after the maintenance of the markers and replace something if it has been damaged. The group is planning to add wildflowers and artwork to the markers over time.

Ms Crane added: “However much they destroy it, we will put it back.

"The more they vandalise, the more I'll be resilient and determined to put it back. I don't want to test that but if it happens, that's what we'll do,” she says.

She also called on those involved in the vandalism to join her on one of her walks.

“I'd say come on the walk with me and I'll show you what the beauty of Pontypool is," she said.

"If you don't appreciate what's on your doorstep, I'll take you and I'll show you the beauty of the ducks and the landscape.

“Come with me and then I think you would see it in an entirely different way. So I would say before you vandalise anything, talk to me, and then you'll never ever want to do that again.”

The barcodes on the markers have been repaired, and new logos for them have been ordered as well.

Pontypool Community Council and Gwent Police have been approached for comments.