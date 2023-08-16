Shocking pictures were shared with the Argus which show the extent of the damage to the goalposts.

The posts are owned by Fleur de Lys FC, near Blackwood, and are located at Trelyn Park football field.

Criminal damage to Fleur de Lys FC goalposts (Image: Fleur de Lys FC)

They were vandalised overnight between Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12.

In a statement, released online, the club said: "We have worked hard over the years to provide football for more than 200 players ranging from under-5s to seniors.

"Then someone decides to come along in the last 12 hours to try and ruin the seniors first league game of the season by destroying our goals.

"As you can see from the pictures this has been done deliberately.

"Fortunately an alternative venue as now been provided for the seniors home fixture against Newbridge Town."

The club contacted Gwent Police, who are now investigating the incident.

"We’re investigating a report of criminal damage at Trelyn Park, Fleur de Lys," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"It was reported that damage was caused to the goal posts by an unknown person at some point between 8pm on Friday, August 11 and 11am on Saturday, August 12.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300269479, or send us a direct message on social media.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."