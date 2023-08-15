Nicholas Collins, 52, from Essex started his journey last year to raise money for the charity Tommy’s, which works to prevent baby loss and support families affected by it.

Mr Collins, who arrived in Newport on Monday, said: “I have felt a calling to do this trip.

"I really want to help this charity.

“My mum lost her second baby, and I understand how lonely and tragic the death of a baby can be.”

The infant mortality rate in Wales stood at 3.6 deaths per 1000 live births, leading to the loss of 103 babies in 2021, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Nicholas Collins (Image: Nicholas Collins)

Mr Collins, who has completed almost 1,000 miles of his journey across the coastline, said that he has met more than 60 families who have lost a baby and that their grief was an "absolute heartbreak".

“They've lost a child and then they have to go home and pretend it never happened," he said. "Most people are told to get on with it to just forget it

“Parents don't get the help they need after a miscarriage, stillbirth or after losing a baby.

"In fact, you have to suffer three consecutive miscarriages in a row to get any help from the NHS. It's just outrageous.”

He added he hoped his walk could generate greater awareness of the impact of baby loss.

He hopes to raise £100,000 towards the charity - and has so far raised around £2,200.

Mr Collins says that he had received immense support from the people of Newport, who took care of him when he was there.

“The people have been lovely," he said. "They've been so kind and I've had people stop me to buy me a coffee or breakfast. In the morning yesterday, one fellow stopped me in the street and invited me in for sandwiches and coffee as well. It's been amazing."

His journey will take him further across the South Wales Coast, with Cardiff, Cardiff Bay, and Barry being his next few stops.