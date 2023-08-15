DARREN Kent, known for his roles in EastEnders and Game Of Thrones, has died aged 36.
The actor battled and overcame osteoporosis and arthritis, reports the Mirror.
Kent was a patron of Equal People Performing Arts since 2018 with the founder of Mushroom Theatre Company, Penni Bubb, assigning him to the role.
He had also battled and overcome “an extremely rare skin disorder”, the newspaper reports.
So very very sad to hear about the passing of our patron @darrenpaulkent 💔— Mushroom Theatre Company (MTC) (@mtcmushroom) August 14, 2023
Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/t1PqCWyq3x
During his acting career, Kent worked with Hollywood stars such as Twilight's Kristen Stewart.
Mushroom Theatre Company took to Twitter to share a tribute to Darren, writing: "So very very sad to hear about the passing of our patron @darrenpaulkent. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time".
Director and screenwriter Jane Gull also tweeted a tribute to Darren Kent.
Jane tweeted: “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you
“I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx”
