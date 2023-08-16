An eco-house is an environmentally friendly, low-impact property, built using materials that will help reduce its carbon footprint and lowers the energy usage.

The development will see 22 low-energy eco homes constructed along with three low-energy affordable homes.

The split would be six three-bedroom homes, 14 four-bedroom homes and two five-bedroom eco homes. Three two-bedroom affordable social housing units are also included in that total.

According to the application, the proposal is “to create an exemplar scheme that can be referenced in the future, demonstrating that high-quality housing can be achieved through innovative considered design”.

They plan to incorporate public open spaces and create a ‘Green Ribbon’ and linked ecology zones that will be protected and allow wildlife to thrive. The application states that the developers have a commitment to providing somewhere that can be “seen as a haven for biodiversity”.

In order to ensure the development remains ‘eco’, the building materials will be provided by Newport-based Durisol UK who implement the ‘Eco House’ philosophy by manufacturing bricks using recycled timber.

Other forms of specialist technology to help keep energy low will be used to provide appropriate heating and water supplies to each property, including heat pumps and solar panels.

The application says that they hope to be able to use this new technology as soon as it becomes “widely available”, with their prediction of this being within two years.

Each property will use integrated smart technology to respond automatically to the environment and customer demands, as well as having an electric charging point for any vehicles.

The company behind the proposal is Tyr Ywen Farm Development Land LPS.

Concept Consultants were the consultants chosen to produce the application on behalf of the client, while ST Planning are the agent.

The application is currently at the pending consideration stage, with Torfaen Council’s internal date for a decision being Thursday, September 21.

You can view and comment on the application by visiting the Torfaen County Borough Council Planning Portal.

The application’s reference number is 23/P/0448/FUL.