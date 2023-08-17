Kyle Jones, 28, of Oakfield Grange, Oakfield, Cwmbran, admitted three charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 6. He was sentenced on Thursday, August 10.

He admitted one count of common assault, one count of racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing, and one count of criminal damage to property under £5,000.

All three of the offences took place on Tuesday, July 4, at Nant y Dderwen, Drefach, Ceredigion, where he assaulted a woman, caused criminal damage to her door and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour which was racially aggravated.

He was jailed for eight weeks because he stated he would not engage with probation, with his previous convictions and the nature of offences being an aggravating factor.

He also has to pay £120 fine, £154 surcharge and £85 costs.