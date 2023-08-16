The US Army Air Forces (USAAF) Photographic Reconnaissance units took the photos when they were stationed at bases across England in 1943 and 1944 after the US joined the war in December 1941.

The 3,600 photographs are in black and white and offer a birds-eye view of the country as it changed during the Second World War.

These changes include bomb damage to towns and cities such as Old Trafford football stadium in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Old Trafford football ground (top) was damaged during a bombing raid - this photograph was taken in May 1944. (Image: Historic England Archive/USAAF P/PA Wire)

WWII aerial photographs opened to the public for the first time

In the photo, you can see that the main stand of the football ground was damaged after it was hit in a bombing raid in March 1941.

Manchester United’s home wasn’t used for football again until 1949.

The photos also capture ancient monuments surrounded by anti-tank defences in West Sussex such as Cissbury Ring Iron Age hillfort in Worthing where ditches and concrete cubes can be seen laid out to impede an enemy advance.

Newbury Racecourse was used as a marshalling yard for military equipment during the Second World War. (Image: Historic England Archive/USAAF P/PA Wire)

There is also a low-level photograph that shows part of a US Army camp in Wiltshire with firing ranges in the foreground while troops play a game of baseball in a recreation field in the top left of the image.

Worthing Pier in West Sussex was photographed in April 1944 with the photo also showing part of its decking removed to make an enemy landing more difficult.

The markings highlighting the location of a First World War aerodrome and camp at Stonehenge in Wiltshire are shown in a photo taken on Christmas Eve in 1943.

The black and white images were taken by the US Army Air Forces (USAAF) Photographic Reconnaissance units (Image: Historic England Archive/USAAF P/PA Wire)

The collection captures a variety of locations and an “astonishing level of detail” and has been made available to the public for the first time in an online, searchable map on the Historic England Archive.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Our USAAF Collection records changes taking place in England as a result of the Second World War, as well as capturing fascinating incidental detail, like American troops playing baseball.

“Our collection of USAAF wartime photographs were taken in England by the pilots and aircraft of squadrons that provided intelligence for the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany. This came at a cost, with many pilots killed in the line of duty.

“We are making these images available to the public for the first time online, giving people access to this remarkable collection of historic photographs. They help to highlight the vital role aerial reconnaissance played in the Second World War.”