CHURCHGOERS at a church in Cwmbran couldn’t enjoy a hot drink during their visits as there was a problem with their countertop boiler.
Rev Sue Hobbs of Holy Trinity Church in Pontnewydd put out an appeal on social media for help to fix it - and just 12 hours later someone turned up at the church and donated a brand new hot water urn.
Rev Hobbs said: “Amazed, overwhelmed, humbled, so very grateful and happy.
"I felt those emotions and loads more.
"There are still kind people about and I thank God for them.
"They may never know how much good they have done for us at Holy Trinity and we really are so grateful.”
