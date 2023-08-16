Courtney Powell, 25, of Bakery Close in Talywain, Pontypool, smashed a wine bottle over the claimant’s head on June 14, 2023, when he had gone outside his house for a cigarette.

Powell, who appeared via video link today, Wednesday, at Cardiff Crown Court, then used the broken bottle to stab the claimant "causing significant harm" and was arrested at the scene.

When she was taken into custody Powell replied ‘no comment’ to questions.

Courtney Powell was given a 28 months imprisonment sentence (Image: Gwent Police)

The court heard the pair had "ongoing issues" and Powell was under the influence of alcohol.

Prosectuor Dan Jones said the victim went to the Grange University Hospital on Thursday, June 15, with a wound at the top of his head and left side of his back.

The court was shown a video of the assault which was captured on mobile phones.

In mitigation the court heard that Powell suffered traumatic experiences in her childhood and adult life which included finding her partner dead next to her after he had a fit and her mum suffered from addiction and died a couple of years ago.

In the pre-sentencing report Powell, who entered a guilty plea, acknowledged her actions could have "been more serious".

Recorder Greg Bull said: “There is no excuse for acting in the way you did.

“You smashed that wine bottle with as much force as you could muster.

“Inflicting serious harm with intent to do so.”

Powell was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment; she will serve half of this in custody and half of this on licence. Two months have been discounted for what Powell has already served in custody.

The 25-year-old also received a restraining order for 10 years and has been ordered to pay a court surcharge three months after her release.