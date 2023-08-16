Roads just outside of the town centre were taped off for the majority of yesterday, and local Rob Jones reported seeing "10-15 emergency vehicles".

Gwent Police said they received reports of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Trosnant Street, Pontypool, at around 6.40am on Tuesday, August 15.

Officers attended the scene alongside trained firearms officers as a precaution, personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 53-year-old man was brought to safety by the police.

The man was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.

At the time Sian-Louise Adams said: “It’s taped off just before the Leisure Centre overflow car park up to the road above that leads into Pontypool town centre. The doctors, the settlement is all currently taped off.

“It’s concerning it's been taped off for hours.”