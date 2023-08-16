He spent time chatting and meeting residents at the Thomas Gabrielle Nursing Home in Old Cwmbran.

During his visit, residents posed for photos holding the WBA bantamweight belt he won in 1996.

In a post on Facebook following the visit, Mr Regan said: "Money can not buy how good it makes you feel when you can cheer up and put a smile on our older generations and the staff faces, with my visit to the Thomas Gabrielle nursing home.

"I would like to thank you all for the amazing and warm welcome.

Former world boxing champion Robbie Regan brought a smile to the faces of residents Thomas Gabrielle Nursing Home in Old Cwmbran. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"If I made your day you definitely made mine. I’ll definitely visit again thank each and every one of you for the special day."

Mr Regan, 54 and from Fleur-De-Lis, near Blackwood, lost in a WBO flyweight title fight in 1995, but became the IBF Interim flyweight champion later that year and then the WBA bantamweight champion in 1996.

Following his win he was diagnosed with glandular fever and later failed a brain scan that stopped him from fighting again.