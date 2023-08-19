Tegan Godden, 20, opened Bonkers Bakes on December 9, 2022, after winning an entrepreneurship grant from children's charity Barnardo’s.

“It was hard because you want to make sure you leave a good impression,” said Ms Godden, who had just seven days between receiving the £10k grant and opening the shop on Brynglas Road.

“There was an influx because people had heard about it and wanted to try it out,” she said. “I didn’t have a shop sign for the first two or three months because I didn’t have the time to even think about it.”

Some of Tegan's creations at Bonkers Bakes (Image: Tegan Godden)

Ms Godden says her neighbours have remarked how much time she spends in the shop, with some work days starting at 5.30am.

To celebrate her 20th birthday, she gave kids the chance to get their face painted, take pictures with Alice in Wonderland characters and enjoy an abundance of sweet treats at an "unbirthday party" - all free so long as the families bought one product from the shop.

“So many parents said their child hadn’t been invited to their classmates’ parties, so it was exciting for them – a party with loads of cakes and sweets and chocolate,” she said.

Queue for Tegan's unbirthday party (Image: Tegan Godden)

“Not everyone’s got the money these days and I completely understood that from when I was little. We couldn’t afford lavish parties. It was a really, really nice day.

“It’s about building a relationship with people and showing them that, even though I’ve got a business, I’m still on the same level as them. I do it because I enjoy it. It’s a labour of love.”

Once fully settled, the 20-year-old dreams of running baking workshops for disadvantaged children and adults.

“I do a lot at home with my siblings, but it’s something I want to work towards,” she said.