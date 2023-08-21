AUTHOR Justin Newland is visiting Cwmbran to sign copies of his latest books.

The Somerset-based writer will be in WHSmith's Cwmbran store on Saturday, September  9, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Fans can get him to sign copies of his mystery thriller, The Abdication, and his other historical fiction novels, The Genes of Isis, The Old Dragon's Head and The Coronation.