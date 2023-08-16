The supermarket has launched a new four-pack of beers containing flavours from Aunt Bessie’s and Northern Monk brewery.

The Apple Crumble & Custard Pale Ale, Roast Dinner Brown Ale and Sticky Toffee Pudding & Custard Porter - which are currently exclusive to Morrisons - are the newest flavours to hit shelves.

The beers are available from just £2.50.

The Apple Crumble & Custard Pale Ale (Image: Morrisons)

The new flavours were inspired by the overwhelming response received by the Aunt Bessie’s x Northern Monk Jam Roly Poly & Custard Pale Ale last year.

They Jam Roly Poly & Custard pale will be included in a mixed four-pack alongside the three new flavours which will launch with a promotional price of £5.50, reduced from £6.75.

Lewis Gartland, Morrisons Buying Manager of Craft Beer & Bottled Ale, commented on the launch: “After the huge success of the Aunt Bessie’s x Northern Monk Jam Roly Poly beer in 2022, we’re thrilled to again be offering customers the chance to challenge their taste buds and sample fantastic innovation with three new flavours. We are certain customers are going to love this exciting launch.”

Morrisons fuel offer

The supermarket also recently announced that shoppers would be able to get double the loyalty points on their fuel purchases until August 28.

Customers can earn 10 points per litre of fuel purchased with no minimum spend in store required. The deal runs across the bank holiday weekend meaning those filling up for their travels can get more for their money.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “Fuel is an essential purchase for many of our customers on a weekly basis. By offering double More Points at our fuel pumps, we are helping customers build up their points so they can be rewarded with Morrisons Fivers to reduce the cost of their weekly shop.”