The good news is the wait is nearly over.

After a busy school year full of hard work, assignments and exams, many students will now be waiting to see what grades they got so they can start planning for university and other higher education pathways.

WJEC, Wales' largest awarding body, said: "Results Day is a big day for learners, but it’s important to stay relaxed and to keep things in perspective.

"Whether you’re collecting your GCSE or A-level results – remember that you’ll have a range of options and pathways available to you, whatever your grades!"

Get prepared and search Clearing courses for your 'Plan B': https://t.co/YLg1h3SxkO pic.twitter.com/U729OayS8W — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 16, 2023

In most circumstances, students will be required to head to school to collect their results.

So they don't miss the big day, here are the dates of when A-level results days will be held in Wales in 2023.

When is A-level results day 2023 in Wales?





A-level results day in Wales is on Thursday, August 17.

Students who will also be able to collect their results on Thursday will include:

AS-level;

Level 3 Applied Certificates and Diplomas;

Skills Challenge Certificate – WBQ Advanced;

Extended Project;

Foundation Diploma in Art and Design;

Health and Social Care/ Children’s Care Play Learning and Development (Wales).

What time will UCAS Hub update with university offers?





Many students in Wales face a nervous wait to see what university offers they receive.

University offers are usually available prior to students heading into school to receive their A Level results.

UCAS Hub updates at 8am on Thursday, August 17 with offers being available to students from then.

What happens if you can't pick up your A-level results from school?





If you are unable to pick up your results from school, you should contact your school.

They can then either inform students of the results via post or a phone call.