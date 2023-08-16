Danielle Faulkner, 44, and daughter Amelie, 15, fell sick on day two of their week-long holiday at the luxury Apollonian Asterias Resort and Spa on the island of Kefalonia, which they booked through holiday company TUI UK Ltd.

They join more than 30 British holidaymakers who have asked serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the conditions at the resort.

“It was awful,” said Ms Faulkner. “We couldn’t even keep water down and in 40-degree heat that was incredibly worrying.”

Amelie, while Ms Faulkner's older daughter Isobel, 17, was struck by the same symptoms three days later.

The Newport family, who were on their first holiday together in five years, have spoken of rodent droppings on sun loungers and guests vomiting at dining tables and in the pool.

Danielle Faulkner, 44, from Newport (Image: Danielle Faulkner)

Ms Faulkner, who has a suppressed immune system, needed help from her daughter after losing consciousness and went on to be treated by a doctor at the resort.

“The last thing you expect when you book a five-star luxury holiday is for it to be wiped out by illness,” she said.

“We know nothing can turn the clock back and make up for what’s happened, but the least we feel we deserve is answers as to why the holiday turned into a nightmare.”

Jatinder Paul, specialist international injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We continue to be contacted by a growing number of people from across the UK who fell ill during holidays to this resort this summer.

“What’s of particular concern is that multiple families are reporting suffering the same serious symptoms and in a short timeframe. The ages of those affected range from one-year-old to 57.”

A spokesperson for TUI said: "We are sorry to hear about Ms Faulkner’s experience. The health and safety of our customers is our biggest priority which is why we take these claims so seriously.

"Unfortunately, as this is now a legal matter, we are unable to comment any further."