Alfy Watkins, of Elgam Avenue in Blaenavon, slapped a woman’s face, put his hands around her neck, bruising her, and then pushed her against a cupboard on June 11, 2022.

The 19-year-old then followed the victim to her car, grabbed her hair and used it to bang her head against the steering wheel. The victim suffered minor injuries.

After the altercation Watkins called the police and hospital workers ***** and spat on the floor.

Watkins, who was in a relationship with the victim at the time, was charged with two assaults causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Nicola Saffman said: “You kept going back.

“Women would better served if you are in rehabilitation.”

Judge Saffman gave Watkins a suspended sentence of 24 months at Cardiff Crown Court, count two of causing actual bodily harm will run concurrently with this.

Watkins was ordered to attend the Building Better Relationships programme, complete 150 hours of unpaid work and stay alcohol-free for 83 days.

The 19-year-old received a restraining order to stay away from the victim for three years and cannot enter the New Inn area of Pontypool unless he is passing through via the A4042.

Watkins was also ordered to pay the courts statutory surcharge.