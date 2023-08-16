Property company Formaction, a Gwent-based firm specialising in industrial buildings, has submitted plans for a development on greenfield land on Pen y Fan Industrial Estate.

Planning documents submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council show the application would comprise 11 units, which would be a mixture of offices, general industrial use, and storage.

The land earmarked for development is currently vacant and sits between factories run by Abingdon Flooring and Braces Bread.

A letter from agents DPP Planning shows the property, if built, would have “the potential to be subdivided into a number of units of varying size subject to operator demand”.

“Such flexibility will assist in the marketing and letting” of the unit or units, the agents added.

If planning permission is granted, the developers will also build a new access road from Parkway, one of the industrial estate’s main thoroughfares.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0503/FULL.