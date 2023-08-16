Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Bulwark Road in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, August 15.

The force attended the crash which involved two cars.

No injuries were reported, according to the police.

At the time of the crash Bulwark Road was closed, the road has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Bulwark Road at around 4.40am on Tuesday, August 15.

“Officers attended and the collision involved two cars.

“No injuries were reported.”