Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band – a 12-piece classic soul band led by the soulful Mike McNamara – will be performing at Newport’s Westgate Hotel on Friday, August 18.

The band, who hail from Newport, have been helping audiences get their groove on since 1990, with the frontman speaking about their 30+ years in the music industry in an insightful interview last year (having performed all over the UK and internationally).

Now, Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band will perform at the iconic Westgate Hotel known for its rich history, including its role in the Newport Rising of 1839.

A promotion for this hometown gig states: “Get ready for a night of incredible energy and unforgettable grooves as Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band brings their electrifying performance to the Westgate Hotel.

“Prepare to be swept off your feet by the melodies of the classic soul genre, with every member of the band adding their unique touch to the performance."

The doors will open at 8pm on Friday, August 18, with guests entering the hotel’s main doors based on Commercial Street in the city centre. Tickets are £12.50 which includes a booking fee. People can book online at https://rb.gy/x6vld

The Westgate Hotel also has other events lined up, including a ghost hunt – hosted by K&M Parnormal – coming up on Saturday, September 16.

This 18+ event will be from 8pm to 2am (or until 8am for those opting to sleep over) with hot drinks available. Activities will include oujia boards, calling out, glass/table tipping, scrying, spirit box, human pendulum, and lone vigils (separate rooms but on the same floor). Tickets are £35 with spaces limited – more on that is available here bit.ly/3P1AR84

The Specials Ltd – a tribute act to The Specials who split in 1981 – will also be taking to the stage at Westgate Hotel on Friday, October 6, with the fun from 7.30pm. Tickets are £13.70 - which includes the Eventbrite fee – and are available at bit.ly/3QFAyAM

Following that, The Westgate Hotel will be integral to Newport Rising Festival 2023 with the torchlit march from Belle Vue Park to end at Westgate Square on Saturday, November 4.

More on the Newport Rising festival is available at www.newportrising.co.uk