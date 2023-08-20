ONE ICONIC Newport venue will soon get a new lease of life as a tapas bar.

Work is well under way at the former home of the Trout Vaults on Market Street, which later became Can Cans and then the Birdcage.

The venue will soon re-open as The Tickled Trout under the same owners as The Ship and Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon.

The owners are expecting to spend £100,000 on renovating the city centre venue, with new electrics, air conditioning and a custom-made kitchen, with hopes to open their doors at the end of September.

The Tickled Trout will be able to seat fifty people, who can expect a “chilled” atmosphere with “great food and great drinks”, the owners say.