ONE ICONIC Newport venue will soon get a new lease of life as a tapas bar.
Work is well under way at the former home of the Trout Vaults on Market Street, which later became Can Cans and then the Birdcage.
The venue will soon re-open as The Tickled Trout under the same owners as The Ship and Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon.
The owners are expecting to spend £100,000 on renovating the city centre venue, with new electrics, air conditioning and a custom-made kitchen, with hopes to open their doors at the end of September.
The Tickled Trout will be able to seat fifty people, who can expect a “chilled” atmosphere with “great food and great drinks”, the owners say.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here