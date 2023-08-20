Work is well under way at the former home of the Trout Vaults on Market Street, which later became Can Cans and then the Birdcage.

The venue will soon re-open as The Tickled Trout under the same owners as The Ship and Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon.

The owners are expecting to spend £100,000 on renovating the city centre venue, with new electrics, air conditioning and a custom-made kitchen, with hopes to open their doors at the end of September.

The Tickled Trout will be able to seat fifty people, who can expect a “chilled” atmosphere with “great food and great drinks”, the owners say.