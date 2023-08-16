Joshua Hughes is supporting the Welsh Government’s Working Wales campaign to get all school and college leavers to consider all their options for their next steps on the road to a successful career.

It comes after the 17-year-old got help from a different source.

A student who struggled at school due to his autism, Joshua now has plans to become a special needs teacher, helping students just like him.

In order to make those dreams come true, he turned to Working Wales for support.

The team offers free and impartial careers advice and is on hand to support young people, helping them to find an alternate route to their dream career.

Joshua’s career adviser Lisa helped him to find the right opportunities that would suit him and open doors.

“I’ve always dreamed of a career where I could work with people like me and help them. I knew I wanted to work with children, but I wasn’t sure how to get there,” he said.

“I started a qualification in health and social care, but unfortunately, I struggled with remote learning during the pandemic and made the difficult decision to leave the course.

"From the guidance I’d received from Lisa throughout school, I was able to get myself back on track, and I found a job as a teaching assistant.”

As part of the Young Person’s Guarantee established to ensure all under-25s in Wales can access support to gain a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed, Working Wales is aimed at school and college leavers like Joshua.

For Joshua, the support provided by Lisa has been instrumental in reaching his goals, especially as they are so personal.

“I find it so rewarding working with children who have additional learning needs like me. I couldn’t have done that without getting expert advice.

"Having someone to listen to you and help you make a plan is so valuable. When I left school, I’d lost hope in myself and my future, but Lisa was able to restore that.”

Now he is determined to encourage anyone getting their results over the next few weeks to consider seeking advice from Working Wales.

He said: “I wouldn’t be where I am now without their help. Don’t let anything or anyone hold you back from your ambitions.”

Working Wales is available to any school or college leavers, regardless of whether the grades are higher or lower than needed.

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive of Careers Wales said: “Joshua’s inspiring story serves as a testament to Working Wales’s mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and support to thrive in their desired professions, regardless of any setbacks they may face.

"There’s always more than one route to reaching a career and we can help shine a light on the support that’s out there for school and college leavers this summer.”

For more information about the Young Person’s Guarantee, and how to access support around results, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales.