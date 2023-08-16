Newport Bus, the principal bus service operator in Newport and Chepstow, have announced they will implement timetable and route changes to their network from September 3.

These changes come, Newport Bus says, as a result of the company's "rationalisation efforts to provide more stability and efficiency to the services following current changes in bus funding and travel habits".

Areas with growing passenger usage have been identified and new services introduced to meet the demand.

Newport Bus have also discontinued services that "no longer align with their economic feasibility" - that is to say, the routes which are not financially beneficial to the company.

Morgan Stevens, operations director, said: "Like many other operators, in response to the changes in funding level and passengers travel habits, we had to make some essential alterations to our services.

"In addition, we need to adjust our timetables to take into account the upcoming implementation of the new 20mph speed limit regulation."

Changes to Newport Bus services in Newport

Route 1 Newport – Rogerstone;

Route 2 Newport – Gaer;

Route 5 Newport - Gwent Europark;

Route 6/7 Newport – Ringland;

Route 8A/C Newport – Ringland;

Route 9A/C Newport – Ringland;

Route 13 Newport – Brynglas;

Route 14 Newport – Ridgeway;

Route 16A/C Newport – Bettws;

Route 18 Newport – Malpas;

Route 19 Newport – Malpas;

Route 20/21 Newport – Newport Retail Park;

Route 26A/C Newport – St Julians;

Route 27 Newport – Caerleon;

Route 29/29A Newport – Cwmbran;

Route 30 Newport – Cardiff;

Route X30 Newport – Cardiff;

Route 35/36 Newport – Duffryn;

Route 37 Newport – Rhiwderin;

Route 40/41 Newport – Pillgwenlly;

Route 42/43 Newport – Newport Retail Park;

Route 44 Newport – Coleg Gwent;

Route 73 Newport – Chepstow;

Route 74/X74 Newport – Chepstow;

Route 74A/C Newport – Underwood;

Route 60/X60 Newport – Monmouth;

Route R1 Newport – Risca.

Newport Bus service changes in Chepstow

C1 Chepstow – Thornwell;

C2 Newport – St. Kingsmark;

C3 Chepstow – Garden City.

For further information about the specific changes to each route, visit the Newport Bus website.