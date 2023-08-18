The reported incident happened early on Wednesday morning in Caerleon High Street.

An unknown man, thought by police to be in his 20s, is reported to have hidden behind a bin which was blocking the road.

He is then said to have leapt from his hiding place and shouted at a passer-by, demanding that she hand over money. He then fled from the scene.

Gwent Police confirmed that the victim was unharmed and no items were taken from them.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "The incident happened at around 5.40am.

"Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. No persons were found."

Help Gwent Police investigate Caerleon suspicious behaviour

"Anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage is asked to call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300274100," a spokesperson said.