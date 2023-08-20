Yopa is marketing this two-bedroom duplex apartment which is based in the “stunning” Grove Mansions estate on Lansdown Road in Abergavenny - here you can take a (virtual) look around.

This property is set in “large, well-maintained” grounds and boasts character features, making it stand out from a typical apartment – it has a guide price of £350,000 on Yopa’s website.

The apartment is part of a conversion of an “impressive” Victorian gentleman’s residence which was one dwelling until around 2005 when the historic building was converted into “attractive” apartments.

The two-bedroom apartment is based on the ground floor and includes access through the “grand” communal entrance hall which also has stairs to the first floor.

There is a private entrance door to the apartment which is to the right of the staircase and leads to a private entrance hall with Victorian-style tiled floor.

The entrance hall includes a door to the “spacious” recently converted and renovated basement which includes a “new modern” kitchenette, a bedroom, converted dance studio, “substantial” storage rooms, and a “gorgeous” bathroom.

The apartment also includes a sitting room with high ceiling, an “attractive” period fireplace, plus a bay window which overlooks the garden and offers views towards the Blorenge.

This apartment (number two) also boasts a modern fitted kitchen and a bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The building itself, Grove Mansions, is approached by a private driveway which is bordered by mature trees and shrubs. This leads to a spacious parking area with two parking spaces allocated to apartment number two.

Along with the “extensive, well-maintained” communal lawns to the back of the property, apartment number two has its own private lawn (although this is not fenced off from the communal lawn).

There is a rear entrance door from the garden which leads directly into the apartment, ideal for when the Welsh weather takes a turn and one needs to rush back inside.

More photos and information is available online at https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/353876