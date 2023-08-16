This closure is only expected to be temporary and is being done to allow for timber harvesting to take place in the area.

The company responsible is Tilhill Forestry.

This is a process during which trees are removed from a forest for a myriad of reasons and will involve the use of large vehicles and machinery including cranes, as well as logs being on the paths and roads during the operation.

Six main pathways are expected to be impacted, through the Sirhowy Valley Country Park. These include a pathway from Cwmcarn following the River Ebbw, and pathways through main forest areas including Craig Carnau. Most of these routes are nearby numerous local quarries.

The order is expected to be in place for a maximum of six months but could be lifted earlier if the work is completed.

During this time, Caerphilly County Borough Council have advised pedestrians use any alternative access routes available.

If you have any questions regarding the road closure order or the timber harvesting, you can contact Tilhil Forestry on tom.newton@tilhill.com or by calling 07780 480202 during the normal office hours. You can also get in touch by using the Contact us form on their website.