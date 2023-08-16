Shaun Davies, 34, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, was labelled a “frightening menace to law-abiding citizens” following a catalogue of offences which included the burglary at Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel & Spa on January 30, 2023.

The defendant threatened a night porter who challenged him as he was trying to escape from the four-star resort in the Blackwood area.

Prosecuting the case, Nicholas Gedge said that Davies had "brandished and swung the axe at him [the porter]".

Disqualified driver Davies fled on a motorbike.

He was caught soon after when police surrounded him in Blackwood Gate Retail Park at SportsDirect which he was burgling.

Davies has previous convictions for theft - including in Blackwood in November 2022 at builders’ merchant Hughes Forrest and at a petrol station on High Street.

Davies also tried to break into the Morrisons supermarket in Bargoed that month and caused damage to shutter doors.

In total he has 38 previous convictions for 140 offences.

They include 60 of theft or similar offences, 20 for non-dwelling burglary, 24 for driving while disqualified as well as robbery, a house burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, told the defendant: “You are a frightening menace to law-abiding citizens.”

Davies was jailed for 42 months and banned from driving for 54 months.

He will have to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from prison.

Following the sentencing, police constable Ian Tucker, the officer in the case, said: “Shaun Davies has a substantial offending history for dishonesty and driving offences.

"During his crime spree he was armed with an axe, this along with his actions, left members of the public in fear for their safety.

“We welcome this custodial sentence, which will hopefully not only provide some closure for the victims but also allow Davies the time to reflect on his behaviour.

“We remain committed to investigating reports of burglary and ensure those who commit such crimes are brought to justice.”