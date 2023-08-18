Morgan Green, 24, of Mountain Road, Risca was, in June, handed a 10-month jailed sentence, suspended for two years after bombarding his former partner with threatening text and voicemail messages. Green also threatened her with a Stanley knife.

He was told he would have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as being made the subject of a restraining order for five years.

However, just days after said restraining order was imposed, he had breached it.

This saw Green back before Cardiff Crown Court. As well as breaching the restraining order, he was being sentenced for breaching his suspended sentence and a charge of theft.

Less than a week after he was prohibited from contacting his former girlfriend in any way, on June 27, a friend of Green’s victim shared a post on social media containing an Argus article relating to his previous conviction.

Green commented on the post, calling his victim “baby mama” and seeking to excuse his behaviour.

When arrested, he described his actions as “one poxy comment”.

He has since offered apologies.

In a victim impact statement, read out in court on behalf of the victim, she described how her anxiety had eased when Green had originally been convicted.

“I thought he’d leave me alone,” she said.

“I’m still having panic attacks, every night.

“I wake up soaking in sweat. I’m scared to go out.

“I live in constant fear. I just want to feel safe again.”

Green’s barrister questioned the victim impact statement as “dramatic”.

Green was described as being in his early 20s and carrying out voluntary work.

He has two daughters, although the restraining order restricts him from seeing one of them.

Green was described as having seven previous convictions for 14 offences.

The theft occurred when Green was working at a tyre fitting company – Phil Harvey Tyres.

The owner noticed that money was going missing and installed a CCTV camera in the office.

Green was seen taking £40. He was confronted and made admissions of previous thefts. He returned the £40.

He was asked to leave the company and did so.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Green: "The restraining order prohibited you from putting anything online about your former partner.

"A matter of days later you couldn’t help yourself. They were very unpleasant remarks.

"It was a horrible post and you should’ve ignored it."

Green was sentenced to a four-week custodial sentence for the breach of the restraining order.

He received a concurrent sentence of one week for the theft of the £40.

The suspended sentence would be allowed to continue, with an additional ten hours of unpaid work imposed.

Judge warned Green “don’t come before this court again”.