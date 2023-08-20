We might have had a bit of a classically British summer (with little sunshine at all) but in a blink of an eye, it is a brand new term.

The back-to-school shop is often a scramble at the end of the school holidays but there are some things you can do to help keep the costs down.

Many parents, carers and PTAs have taken to the online marketplace Uniformerly to give away, recycle, buy or sell outgrown uniforms.

Beyond this, finance expert at Cashfloat, Sarah Connelly, has shared her thoughts on the issue along with seven valuable tips and tricks to help reduce the financial strain of purchasing school uniforms.

Sarah commented: “As the new school year approaches, parents across the nation face the challenge of school uniform costs rising, with the average price for compulsory secondary school uniforms and sportswear items coming in at £101.19 per pupil.

"With bills continuously piling up, worrying about your child’s school uniform can become a problem.

"And let’s not forget that not all parents only have one child to provide a uniform for.

"When things become compulsory it can put a burden on parents that they don’t need.

"If you are worrying about providing your child with the correct uniform, it's important to explore certain tips and tricks to keep costs low this term!.”

How to save on the school uniform shop

Checking for second-hand options and planning ahead are among the tips to help you save on school uniforms. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Here are 7 tips and tricks from the finance expert that could help reduce the strain of the school uniform shop:

Plan ahead: Don't wait until the last minute to shop for uniforms. Start early and create a budget for uniform expenses. By planning ahead, parents can take advantage of sales, discounts, and avoid paying extra for rush delivery. Check for second-hand options: Explore thrift stores, online marketplaces, and uniform exchange programs within the school community. Many gently-used uniforms can be found at a fraction of the original cost. Host uniform swaps: Organise a uniform swap event at the school or within the local community. This allows parents to exchange uniforms their children have outgrown, making it a win-win for everyone. Keep an eye on sales and deals: Regularly check for sales, discounts, and promotional offers from uniform suppliers. Sign up for newsletters to stay informed about exclusive deals. Uniform rental programs: Inquire about uniform rental programs offered by the school or local businesses. Such programs can be more cost-effective, especially for specialised items like blazers or jackets. Advocate for affordable options: Engage with the school administration or parent-teacher association to discuss the issue of rising uniform costs. Collaboratively exploring ways to make uniforms more affordable can benefit the entire school community. Quality over quantity: Invest in high-quality, durable uniforms that will last longer if you are able to pay for it in one go. Although the upfront cost might be higher, they will save money in the long run by reducing the need for frequent replacements.

