Gwent Police have confirmed that they are investigating the alleged theft of a Rebel Replica Toylander from a box trailer in Pentwyn-mawr.

Advertised as "a kids’ Land Rover which salutes the classic styling of the 1958 Series 2 model", Toylanders retail at a hefty £4,500.

You can even get a custom-made trailer for your Toylander, for just £800 more.

The reported theft is said to have occurred on Tuesday, July 4, at around 9.30pm.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300222328," Gwent Police said.