If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Captain is a happy chap who loves to make friends with both people and other dogs.

He is clean in the kennels so we think he has all the basics of house training.

Despite beginning to grey around his face Captain is certainly not ready to slow down and will keep you on your toes.

He needs a secure garden as he has shown to be quite the Houdini.

He can live with children from about 10. We would advise he has his own space for quiet times, but he should make a lovely family companion.

Two-year old Border Collie Dakota was one of the most scared dogs we had seen in a long time.

After lots of support from our specialists, she is now at a point where she can start looking for a permanent home.

She is still a very fearful girl, but her foster home has worked wonders with her.

She is still a long way off being comfortable going out for normal walks, so we are looking for a home where there is a suitably sized secure garden for her to explore.

Dakota is currently living with another dog in her foster so we would look at placing herwith at least one other resident dog. To help with her anxiety, Dakota is currently on medication.

Maya is a two-year-old German Shepherd and a loveable girl who is ready to find her forever home.

At just over 40kg she is a big girl.

She would benefit from a home where adopters can be around during the day as she isn’t keen on being left alone. This could potentially be built up over time.

She can live with children aged 14-plus who are confident around large bouncy dogs.

She would benefit from continued socialising and could potentially live with a well-matched dog. Maya will need her basic training continued.

After an unsettled start, two-year old Franklin has really begun to show his bouncy personality.

He can still be worried in new situations and requires reassurance and for this reason he is looking for an adult-only home with no visiting children.

Once he has a relationship with you, he loves a tactile play although he can forget his size at times.

As Franklin has had a sheltered life up until now, he can find built up spaces or heavily populated areas very overwhelming.

He prefers walks in quieter areas. Franklin can be very strong on lead. He will need support with house training and have any time he is left home alone gradually built up.

Rowan can be shy of new people so is looking for a quiet adult-only home where his new owners will be able to build a relationship with him gradually.

Once he is comfortable with you, he is very affectionate.

Rowan tries to keep his kennel very clean so it shouldn’t take him long to pick up on house training. He will need the time he is left slowly built up but travels very well in the car.

Rowan will need walks in quieter areas to avoid him becoming stressed.

He cannot live with cats or small furry pets.