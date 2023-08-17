Alex Jones, 21, from Abertillery, was originally enrolled in a software engineering course - but decided to change his course a year later as he felt that the course was not for him.

He applied to Cardiff Metropolitan University through Clearing, and got a place on a Computer Security course.

“Being in the place of not knowing what was going to happen within the next month was incredibly worrying," he said. "I could have continued on a course I wasn’t happy with, or I could make a change and do something different, which is what I decided to do."

With students receiving their A-level results this week, those who receive higher or lower grades than they expected, who have changed their minds about what they want to study, or who missed the UCAS application date can apply through Clearing between a specific period each year. This year it launched on July 5 and will run until October 17.

And Mr Jones has thrived on his new course, winning a Progression Award, awarded to students with high marks - complete with a £1,000 cash prize.

Head of admissions at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Lisa Bowen said: “This is a tough choice to make, but we would always encourage students in this situation to remember that you do have other options and it is better to consider these than stay on a course you are not happy with.

“University is an experience you will remember for life and change is always possible.”

Mr Jones says that the experience can initially be daunting, it eventually turns the university experience more enjoyable.

“My advice for students who are going through Clearing this year is to take a few breaths and step back,” he says. “The majority of the time, things will fall into place.

"This may not be your first choice but go into it with an optimistic outlook and make the most of it as you may find you enjoy it far more than you originally anticipated.”