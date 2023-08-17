Students of Coleg Gwent were due to log in and collect their results at 8am today, however due to IT issues some have been left waiting.

Worried friends and family of students at the college believe this will place them "at a disadvantage to students all over the UK".

Speaking to the Argus a woman who wished to stay anonymous, said: “For the third year running Coleg Gwent’s A-level and BTEC results are delayed. Students are supposed to be able to log in and collect at 8am.

“The site will not load, not only does this prolong the stress for each student and mean some will now receive their results alone as parents have other commitments.

“Students who have unfortunately not got the grade their were targeted and therefore not had their place on the university course of their choice confirmed will now be later going through the clearing process to find alternatives, placing them at a disadvantage to students all over the UK.”

In response Coleg Gwent issued a statement on Facebook apologising to people and that they ‘are working to fix it ASAP.’

The Facebook post said: “Apologies to everyone who has had trouble accessing their results this morning.

“Our IT department are aware of the issue and are working to fix it ASAP.”

In response to the Facebook post user Tannwen Saunders said: “Still waiting. This is ridiculous.”

Whilst worried mum Cally Gardiner said: “My daughter has been trying to access her results since 8 and cannot get on the system.”