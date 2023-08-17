A few restaurant chains will be offering some type of free dish or discount for students who have received their results.

From Nando's to Frankie and Benny's to Bill's many will be spoilt for choice on where to go.

Here are some of the deals that will be on offer for students on Thursday, August 17.

A-level Results Day 2023 restaurant deals

Nando's

Nando's have become known for its Results Day offers and that continues this year also.

Nando's is once again offering a Results Day deal (Image: Tim Goode/PA)

They will be offering students a free ¼ Chicken or Starter when they show their student ID and results at the till.

To qualify you will need to spend £7 or more and order at the till to Eat-in or Walk-in Collect at one of their restaurants.

This will also apply for the GCSE Results Day on Thursday, August 24.

Frankie and Benny's

For both A-level and GCSE Result Days Frankie & Benny's will be offering students who show their exam results to a member of staff a free pizza and Coke.

This encompasses a free Margarita Pizza (Vegan & Gluten Free Available) and a regular Coke (Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Diet Coke).

The free meal offer is available on the exam results day only and additional pizza toppings can be bought from the menu.

Bill's

At the Bill's restaurant chain students can get a free dessert when a main course is ordered on both the A-level and GCSE Results Day.

In a statement, Bill's said: "To receive a free dessert, all that is needed is to bring along your student ID & proof of results, purchase any main and we’ll serve you a delicious free dessert! Results day feelings of relief never tasted so good…"

Chiquito

Similarly to Frankie and Benny's Chiquito is offering a free portion of Garlic Tortilla Bread and a regular Coke to students who show their exam results to a staff member on Results Day.

Chiquito Marketing Director, Andreia Harwood, said: “We recognise that the cost of living crisis is hard on us all but we wanted to make sure our hard-working students can celebrate their exam results day on us.

"This summer has all been about our customers still being able to enjoy great meals out with the family and friends."

Wildwood

Wildwood is offering a free garlic rosemary bread or a classic margherita or spaghetti pomodoro, with a minimum spend of £7 per person.

This is valid only with proof of age via ID shown upon request along with valid exam results.

The offer will be available all day on Friday, August 18 for A-Level students and Friday, August 25 for GCSE students.

TGI Fridays

On August 17 and 24, students can get 23 per cent off their food bill, but they will need to join the Stripes Rewards loyalty programme to qualify for this.

Bella Italia

Whilst this is not a freebie, you can get 30 per cent off your food bill on both August 17 and August 24.

You will need to input your email at their website here to get a code to redeem this offer.

Proof of receiving results for GCSE, A-level or SQA must be shown to your server when you arrive at the restaurant.

At least one adult main must be purchased to receive the offer and it is not valid on delivery, take away or click and collect.

Finally, the offer is not available at Center Parcs sites, Edinburgh Hanover, Edinburgh Northbridge, Inverness or Portsmouth restaurants.