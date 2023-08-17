Those who have been studying hard in the hopes of achieving their best grade possible can often find they didn’t get the results they wanted.

In some cases, this can mean pupils didn’t meet the requirements of their chosen university offers.

UCAS Clearing is when universities and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses.

Results Day is just around the corner, save this post to keep track of all the key dates coming up in August.

Follow us on Instagram to catch our Results Day Q&A: https://t.co/G5Qpa2xbOo pic.twitter.com/lG2oVIr3nM — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 1, 2023

When can you use UCAS Clearing?





The UCAS website has listed the following guidelines for anyone wondering when they could use Clearing this time:

you’re applying after 30 June

you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)

you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers

you've paid the multiple choice application fee of £27

you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application

When does UCAS clearing start for 2023?





UCAS clearing opened on July 5 this year and will close on October 17, 2023.

Here's everything you'll be asked if you call us on Results Day so you can ensure you have the right information to hand.



Get your UCAS personal ID number from your application on the Hub: https://t.co/mhnzPCb70C pic.twitter.com/BNcP5hUyTr — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 14, 2023

The UCAS website adds: “You can apply for a course using Clearing if you’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.”

Clare Marchant, chief executive of UCAS recently said students need to “be quick” in Clearing on A-level results day if they wish to study at a top university, as competition for degree places will be tougher this summer.

“When it comes to results day on August 17, I think a lot of those highly selective courses at highly selective institutions will go quite quickly.

"So certainly my advice to students is to be pretty quick off the mark if that’s what you’re looking for,” she added.

Talk to an adviser at your school, college, centre, or careers office if you have any concerns about your A-level results or Clearing.