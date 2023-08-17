You've been stressing for months, well, actually years when you think about it, and now you have the all-important news - your results, and future.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be getting good news, as some will be missing out on their first choice.

So where does that leave you? Here we take a look at what your options are next:

a level results day this thursday I feel SICK pic.twitter.com/uoI5ev3eRy — poppy (@harrydaydreamen) August 14, 2023

I didn’t get into my first choice uni, what do I do?





Although it can be disheartening to see your friends celebrating when your first choice won’t accept you, you should still congratulate them, and then, calmly, assess your own options.

According to TheStudentRoom, it is possible to have another go within the UCAS cycle if your initial choices don't work out:

If you don't receive or accept any offers, you could try again with UCAS Extra.

If you don't meet the criteria of your firm or insurance choices or you've changed your mind about wanting to go to those universities, you can either use Clearing or try again next year.

UCAS Extra is generally a slower process, as universities can take up to 21 days to get back to you. However, many Clearing places are offered after just a quick phone call. With UCAS Extra, you apply for the university place through UCAS Hub.

There is an option on Ucas Hub to withdraw your whole application – but if you do this, you will not be able to apply again until the next academic year, and you will not be eligible for this year's Clearing either.

Get prepared and search Clearing courses for your 'Plan B': https://t.co/YLg1h3SxkO pic.twitter.com/U729OayS8W — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 16, 2023

So do not withdraw your application if you just want to add another choice or apply somewhere else this year.

It’s not the end of the road. This is why you have an insurance choice after all.

But what if my insurance choice isn’t an option?





You might find yourself with an offer from your insurance choice, but feeling like you don’t actually want to go.

Although you are technically obliged to accept this offer, the university will let you out of the contract if you ask.

This puts you in the same position as those who are rejected from their insurance choice, and those who didn’t put an insurance choice in the first place.