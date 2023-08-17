Live

Air ambulance at scene of Blackwood crash

By Lauran O'Toole

  • An air ambulance has been called to a two-way crash.
  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the crossroads of High St, Waun Borfa road and Pengam road, Pengam.
  • The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

