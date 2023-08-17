- An air ambulance has been called to a two-way crash.
- The emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the crossroads of High St, Waun Borfa road and Pengam road, Pengam.
- The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here