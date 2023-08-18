AN UNUSED patch of land in Newbridge could be transformed with the construction of six new bungalows.
Trees, shrubs and grass currently cover a bank on the northern side of Tynewydd Terrace, near the junction with High Street.
An application lodged with Caerphilly County Borough Council outlines an ambitious scheme to landscape the area for new homes.
Applicant Martin Lennon, from Llanarth and Llanover Estate, has submitted the plans for the bungalows, which will be set back slightly from the road, with landscaping and a footpath ramp connecting to the pavement.
If the plans are approved, each bungalow will contain two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room and dining area.
The proposed new homes would sit opposite a row of terraced houses, and seven parking spaces would be provided, plans show.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 22/0606/FULL.
