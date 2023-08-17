Evans, who hails from Carmarthen, appeared on last night's episode of Celebrity Masterchef alongside drag artist Cheryl Hole; actor, singer and songwriter Jamelia; musician Locksmith; and singer and former glamour model Sam Fox.

The Welsh opera singer made it through the next round of the competition, as drag artists Hole was eliminated.

Wynne Evans impresses Celebrity Masterchef judges

Evans' Welsh-inspired dishes impressed the MasterChef judges, even throwing up a flavour combination Torode had "never had before".

The 51-year-old presented Wallace and Torode with herb-crusted Welsh lamb served with lava bread mashed potato, grilled asparagus, spring flowers and a port and red wine jus as his dinner party main.

While for desert, he created a crumble cocktail featuring stewed rhubarb, apple and ginger with a toasted nut crumble, Welsh whiskey clotted cream and a shot of whiskey.

Wallace, describing Evan's first dish, said: "I'm very happy with that. I like that a great deal."

While Torode added: "It's a really well-designed, well flavoured dish. You've got all the cooking on point.

"It's tasty, looks good and is really really smart."

But it was the desert that introduced new flavours to Torode.

The combination of whiskey and ginger was one he had never tried before and a flavour he took an immediate liking to.

He said: "It's really clever by design because what I've just found out is that if you add whiskey to something called ginger, you end up with an amazing flavour that I've never had before.

"The whiskeys made it really sophisticated, I like it a lot."

Overall, Wallace said Evans had had a fantastic start to the competition.

Reflecting on his cooking experience on last night's episode of Celebrity Masterchef, Evans said: "It's a decent start.

"I'm really pleased with myself because I've been full of self-doubt in the run into the competition.

"But I feel fantastic (now), really good. I'm ready for a drop of Welsh whiskey."

Evans now advances to the next round of Celebrity Masterchef where he will take on the remaining contestants from his heat in a shot at progressing through to the quarter-finals.